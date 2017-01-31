Round Up: The Samsung Galaxy S8; Exynos 8895, Dual Camera, Iris Recognition, Display & More

With all that's been said, it's time to finally compile everything that has surfaced on the Samsung Galaxy S8 so far. Samsung's was in turmoil after the Note 7's disastrous stint, which is why they are looking to bounce back.

The company had quite the time to prepare the upcoming device, especially since rumors of a delayed launch have been buzzing around. Rumors and speculations for the device have been abundant.

Take a look below to find out more about the Galaxy S8.

Samsung looking to bounce back with the Galaxy S8

According to WCCFTech, a lot of clear and unclear information has been spreading for the Galaxy S8 so far. The main hype that has people excited so far is that Samsung will greatly overhaul the device. It is expected to make up for the Note 7's failure after all.

Samsung looks to regain its reputation back with the S8. It's also a very good year for smartphones overall, with 10nm processors set to finally appear in high-end devices.

Performance

Performance-wise, there has been a lot of speculations going on. So far, the more legit info is that the Galaxy S8 will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

The processor will be manufactured on 10nm and will be featuring the company's Kryo 280 cores. These will come in an octa-core arrangement, which is an improvement over the Snapdragon 820.

The processor will also pack two L2 cache sets, with capacities of 2.4 and 1.2 MB intended for the high-performance and low-performance clusters respectively. Finally, 80% of the processor's running time will be spent using the lower clocked cluster.

Display

The display is the single feature that's rumored to separate the Galaxy S8 the entire pack. According to TechnFlash, Samsung's got all the necessary resources to produce some of the best smartphone displays in the world.

With that, the S8 will truly make some major improvements at this end. Samsung will be refining its 'Edged' design further on the device, with minimum emphasis bezels.

This means that not only will the side edges see further refinement, but the top and bottom bezels for the Galaxy S8 will also be thinner than ever.