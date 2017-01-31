Nestor Carbonell Finished Filming on ‘Bates Motel’ – New Weird Season 5 Posters Out

Nestor Carbonell has played Alex Romero for five long years and now he is done filming. 'Bates Motel' is in its final season and he thanked everyone especially Vera Farmiga via his official Twitter account. And as Alex says goodbye, fans say hello to new 'Bates Motel' posters that reveal more than ever the creepy relationship between Norman and Norma.

Nestor Carbonell thanked Vera Farmiga through Twitter, says Yahoo News. She replied by posting odd shots of dolls that look like their characters Alex and Norma in 'Bates Motel.' Nestor followed up with another photo of these dolls recreating the scene when Norma was at the morgue as Alex looked on in Season 4. The actor thanked his co-star saying that because of her talent and kindness, it was "bloody hard" for him to give up the A&E series.

Nestor did not forget his co-star Freddie Highmore. He had a special post for Norman, a picture of the two of them waiting seated in a couple of director's chairs. It was exclusively captioned "Thank you, everyone, for a great five years @InsideBates... everyone but this bastard."

Meanwhile, new 'Bates Motel' posters were recently released and more than ever, these showed the weird yet loving relationship between Norma and her son Norman, according to TV Series Finale. There were five posters all in all for season 5; first one was Norma looking as loving and natural as ever behind her the dimming neon lights of Bates Motel. But the next four were completely way off.

Norman posses with his dead mother as they sit at the edge of the bed, she in a rocking chair and he at her feet, as they lay in bed with their hands together and another shot in bed side by side. Norma's lifeless facial expression and her well-dressed stiff form indicate that Norman is still keeping her in the motel. Norman is staying true to "Together until the end" caption of season 5.

'Bates Motel' season 5 is the final season of the series and will start on February 20 at 10 p.m. on A&E. New faces will greet fans like Rihanna who will play Marion Crane, Isabelle McNally who will play Madeleine and Austin Nichols who will be Sam Loomi. Kenny Johnson who plays Kenny Johnson and Ryan Hurst who plays Chick Hogan will return to reprise their roles.