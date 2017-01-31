Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Huawei Honor 6X with Dual Lens Rear Camera Launched In India

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury
Jan 31, 2017
(Photo : FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Honor has launched the affordable dual-camera phone the Honor 6X in India on Tuesday, this is related to the report which claims that the phone will eventually hit Indian market anytime in the mid of January. The company only recently launched the phone in the US at a cost of USD 250 and in India the Honor 6X has been priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB variant, while the 4Gb with 64GB internal storage will cost around Rs 15999. The smartphone will be sold via flash sale and the registration is already started.

According to IndiaToday the Honor 6X is the successor of the company's Honor 5X phone. The smartphone was launched first in China in October last year at a price of 999 yuan for the base variant of 3GB Ram with 32GB of storage, and for the high-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage was priced at 1599 yuan. All the variants support expandable storage via a hybrid microSD card slot.

As per TechFactsLive smartphone world is booming up with Dual rear camera technology and attracting buyer alot, these handsets initially launched last year. Many tech giant companies are introducing the dual lense Rear Camera technology. In this sub-brand of Huawei, Honor has joined and launched the new smartphone Honor 6X in India today.

The Honor 6X is all set to excite buyers with impressive top-end features like Dual Lens Rear Camera, super-fast processor and much more.

The Honor 6X will be sported by a 5.5 inches full HD sunlight dislay with a resopultion of 1920x1080 pixels, the smartphone will be flagship with a new Kirin 655 Octa-Core CPU which ensure the smooth flow of application on the device. The basic model will be equipped with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal Storage. On the other side the highend variant will be powered with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In photography department, it equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera and additional 2-megapixel secondary camera which supports PDAF. It bears 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Moreover Honor 6X is a hybrid dual-sim smartphones that run on EMUI 4.1 OS based Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It boosted with 3340mAh battery capacity.

