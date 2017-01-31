Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 9:55 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

OnePlus 3T Goes Up Against Google Pixel XL In A Charging Test; Who won?

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 02:32 PM EST
OnePlus 3T Goes Up Against Google Pixel XL In A Charging Test; Who won?

OnePlus 3T Goes Up Against Google Pixel XL In A Charging Test; Who won?(Photo : OnePlus/YouTube)

 

 

Just like the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 3T also supports Dash charge, which enhances the charging capabilities of the handset. Just recently, a YouTube video have featured the charging capabilities of the OnePlus 3T against the Google Pixel XL in order to reveal to the consumers which of the two Android-powered smartphones possesses faster-charging support.

OnePlus 3T vs. Google Pixel XL

According to TechTimes, the one and a half minute long video entitled "OnePlus 3T - Power up your commute with Dash Charge" were posted and shared by OnePlus on YouTube and there are no rewards for guessing who will win this battle.

"Can Dash Charge deliver a day's power in half an hour during our commute? The Dash Car Charger goes up against the Google Pixel's Fast Charging technology on our way to work!" as stated in the video's description.

OnePlus gives a disclaimer that the actual charging time may differ itself depending on some factors such as the current settings, usage while charging, a configuration of the smartphones, and the power source.

Dash Car Charge vs. Fast Charging

During the test, Google's Pixel XL was connected to the USB-C Belkin 27W car charger, while the OnePlus 3T was connected to the OnePlus Dash car charger. The OnePlus 3T boasts a 3400 mAh battery versus the Google Pixel's 3450 mAh version

While Google's smartphone supports fast charging capabilities, the OnePlus deploys Dash charge. The batteries of both these devices were charged simultaneously for 30 minutes, while the Google Maps app was in active use.

Results

After 30 minutes, it was revealed that the Google Pixel XL had managed to charge only 19%, whereas the OnePlus 3T was at an impressive 57% charged. This test just confirms OnePlus' claims that with Dash charge, one truly gets a day's worth of power in half an hour.

Reason

According to PricePrice, the reason why OnePlus 3T charged faster is because the Dash charge is able to convert the voltage in the adapter to lessen the heat that gradually builds up during the charging process, which in turn maximizes overall charging.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Xiaomi's Upcoming Mi 6 Will Not Be Announced At Mobile World Congress

Can People Still Trust Samsung Despite All What's Happened?

Galaxy S8 Update: Samsung's Newest Flagship AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Another Samsung Leak Gives A More Legit Look At The Galaxy S8

Samsung Update: Galaxy S8 Exact Release Date Officially Announced

TagsOnePlus, OnePlus 3T, 3T

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Nygma & Oswald's Fight oswald

WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns

An obliging Owens utilized the metal machinery on Reigns, however the battle proceeded as the champion and challenger traded Superman punches, shockers, and hard steel chair shots.
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title
Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

Steve Kerr Says Immigration Ban Is Against Principles – 'We Could Be Breeding Anger And Terror'
Utah Jazz v New York Knicks

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury
Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics