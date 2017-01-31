OnePlus 3T Goes Up Against Google Pixel XL In A Charging Test; Who won?

Just like the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 3T also supports Dash charge, which enhances the charging capabilities of the handset. Just recently, a YouTube video have featured the charging capabilities of the OnePlus 3T against the Google Pixel XL in order to reveal to the consumers which of the two Android-powered smartphones possesses faster-charging support.

OnePlus 3T vs. Google Pixel XL

According to TechTimes, the one and a half minute long video entitled "OnePlus 3T - Power up your commute with Dash Charge" were posted and shared by OnePlus on YouTube and there are no rewards for guessing who will win this battle.

"Can Dash Charge deliver a day's power in half an hour during our commute? The Dash Car Charger goes up against the Google Pixel's Fast Charging technology on our way to work!" as stated in the video's description.

OnePlus gives a disclaimer that the actual charging time may differ itself depending on some factors such as the current settings, usage while charging, a configuration of the smartphones, and the power source.

Dash Car Charge vs. Fast Charging

During the test, Google's Pixel XL was connected to the USB-C Belkin 27W car charger, while the OnePlus 3T was connected to the OnePlus Dash car charger. The OnePlus 3T boasts a 3400 mAh battery versus the Google Pixel's 3450 mAh version

While Google's smartphone supports fast charging capabilities, the OnePlus deploys Dash charge. The batteries of both these devices were charged simultaneously for 30 minutes, while the Google Maps app was in active use.

Results

After 30 minutes, it was revealed that the Google Pixel XL had managed to charge only 19%, whereas the OnePlus 3T was at an impressive 57% charged. This test just confirms OnePlus' claims that with Dash charge, one truly gets a day's worth of power in half an hour.

Reason

According to PricePrice, the reason why OnePlus 3T charged faster is because the Dash charge is able to convert the voltage in the adapter to lessen the heat that gradually builds up during the charging process, which in turn maximizes overall charging.