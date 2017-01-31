Elon Musk Confirms Tunnelling Process Will Begin In a Month’s Time

Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk is not only active with his involving in sending rockets to the space but he is also involving himself in the process of seeing the hyperloop being a reality pretty soon. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX also is an avid hater of daily traffic while on the commute.

An earlier report back in December that Mr. Musk was in the process of thinking about digging tunnels for faster access throughout the city. Apparently, people took some time to realize that he wasn't joking about it, at all.

''Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging'' was the context of his tweet back then. He even went forward and added that bio to his twitter profile 'Boring company' and the fate was sealed. In a recent tweet, Mr. Musk has mentioned that the tunnelling process began shortly.

Meanwhile, another project he is foreseeing is also bearing fruit with a team of people arriving to test ride the Hyperloop, another mind blowing project from Mr. Musk. He's also a role model for a lot of young and upcoming entrepreneurs and individuals who are learning to succeed in the field of information technology.

UK Independent also reported that the critics were rather curious as to where exactly the process of tunnelling would end, whether the permit was granted or not etc. Overall, at least the Twitterati are pretty excited to see what Elon Musk, is up to in his plan to reduce traffic on the roads.

Another report from Forbes also mentioned that the Hyperloop project in itself would reduce the amount of vehicle presence on the roads due to shorter time travel between two big cities that can cut the travel time to just thirty five minutes. It's laudable that Elon Musk, a man of words will not wait until someone else does the job and that he's really powerful at what he does.