Camila Cabello Begins Solo Music Career with New 'Love Incredible' Single; Fifth Harmony Disappoints Fans for No-Show at NHL Event

Camila Cabello is determined to make her mark as a solo musician after her surprise departure from her former group "Fifth Harmony" late last year. The 19-year-old singer's new solo single "Love Incredible" was recently leaked and the full song was uploaded online before Cabello's official lyric video was posted on YouTube.

US Weekly reports that "Love Incredible" is produced by Cashmere Cat. The same producer who has worked with notable artists in the music industry including Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears and Wiz Khalifa. The love song is noted to have a danceable rhythm combined with mellow notes.

The song was fully leaked so fans have been able to hear the song. It is unknown if "Love Incredible" will be a part of Cabello's new solo album or will be included in Cashmere Cat's own named "Wild Love." However, it marks Cabello's first song since departing from her former girl group Fifth Harmony.

Fifth Harmony No-Show at NHL All-Star Game

Meanwhile, the quartet who remained in Fifth Harmony has been criticized after not showing up for a performance at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game last weekend. Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui were set to perform at the event but canceled at the last minute because someone had fallen ill. It is not known which of the girls was unwell but the member was apparently treated by paramedics.

To make up for the absence of the Fifth Harmony Girls, ET Online reports that Courtney Daniels of L.A. Kings crew decided to step up as the last-minute replacement. Daniels sang the US National Anthem and was highly praised for her performance by attendees including celebrity Pia Toscano.

Have you heard Cabello's leaked new song "Love Incredible"? Listen to the song below and tell us what you think in the comments below.