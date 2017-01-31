Report: Alien Looking Insect Of Dinosaur-Era Found In Amber, Scientist confirms

390303 01: Pictographs give evidence of religious ceremonies, dating back 1,000 years, by both Chumash and Yokut Indians at the sacred Painted Rock in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, May 31, 2001. President Bill Clinton established the national monum(Photo : (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images))

The insects of 100 million years ago of the dinosaurs age has discovered in a preserve set in Amber. It looks like an alien in its countenance and characteristic as researchers think it looks similar to those of ET.

PHYS has reported, researchers opined that it was wingless female in a study published Cretaceous Research. It seems to be lived in the fissures of the tree barks. It uses to live on worms, mites or fungi during pre-historic times.

Till now science has identified about 1 million insects but the identified species belongs to only 31 existing scientific orders. The newly found prehistoric insect though was unique and different enough from other species of insects found on Earth.

According to George Poinar Jr. From the Oregon State University, such types of insect are very rare in the species insect world. He also added that the species had to take its own place in a new order.

The species named Aethiocarenus burmanicus for the Hukawang Valley mines of Myanmar where it was discovered. It was a 32nd classification of insect species that scientist has ever recognized. The other specimen of this insect is its unique existence that was also preserved in Amber.

Swelling eyes, very scary and little in size Aethiocarenus and little in size Aethiocarenus burmanicus which used to live alongside dinosaurs. One of the unusual quality of this insect was of its formation of its right triangle-shaped head is located at the base of its neck.

This type of formation also unique from any other known insect a species and it might have allowed this rare species to turn its head to 180 degrees when it used to move its head to the side.

However, the scientist is in utter surprise that its unique features may not help it to survive the forests of Burma.

Last year, the researchers also reported having found a pair of bird-like wings. The discovery is also revealed that the eras of dinosaurs were fully developed when they were hatched.

