Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Samsung To Release Galaxy Tab S3 Ahead Of Galaxy S8

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 07:22 PM EST
Inside Samsung Electronics Stores Ahead Of 4Q Results

Inside Samsung Electronics Stores Ahead Of 4Q Results(Photo : Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Samsung is about to reveal the new Galaxy Tab S3 in less than two months. The electronics giant company is reportedly planning to hold an event for the much-awaited gadget along with other flagship devices.

According to trustedreviews, Samsung is due to launch their new tablet any day now, the good news is that everyone is expecting a release within the next few months. The tablet is likely to borrow plenty of features from the Samsung Galaxy S7 and that's a very good thing. The Galaxy S7 was brilliant, so buyers can expect Samsung's next tablet follows suit and can make a serious dent in iPad Air 2 sales.

As per newsheaders as far as specification provided on benchmarking portal, the new Galaxy Tab S3 will be coming with a 4GB of RAM with a 24GB of internal storage. Moreover, it will come with a pre-installed Android Nougat 7.0. While coming to the camera specification the device will be equipped with 12-megapixel camera lenses which feature auto-focus, HDR photo, touch to focus, face detection and much more. Meanwhile, the S3's selfie camera could come with a 5-megapixel lens sensor.

About its possible display specs, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to have a 9.6-inch screen with a resolution of 20148 x 1536. If this pans out, the 2017 tablet will be 0.1-inch smaller than the Galaxy Tab S2.

It has been heard very little about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. That's no surprise: Samsung has successfully kept its tablets largely under wraps in previous years. It's sure to see more solid information trickling out. Fans are expecting to see the Galaxy Tab S3 featuring the powerful Exynos 8890 chip that's in the S7 - or maybe something even newer now - which is good news. Fans can read on for more in-depth information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 specs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

