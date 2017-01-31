Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 6:28 PM ET

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B – Finally! Rick & Daryl Helps Unite All Survivors Against Big Bad Negan

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 02:32 PM EST
An explosive second half of season 7 awaits fans and viewers of 'The Walking Dead' next month. A new ray of hope will shine as the survivors find the guts to unite against their bat-whirling captor, Negan. This is a complete turn around from the first half of the season of 'The Walking Dead' season 7 when Rick and the survivors continue to follow Negan's will in fear of their lives. They have lost two of their closest friends at the opening of season 7 and fans predict that although there will be lives lost at the start of 7B, these will be for good.

The newly released video for season 7B of 'The Walking Dead' shows some real indication that a revolution is happening, according to Screen Rant. Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, counted how many survivors were left. Clearly they are outnumbered to strike against Negan and his men. 

Rick will try to talk to King Ezekiel to join him but it could take a lot of time for the king to say yes as he is a peace-loving ruler. Richard from the Kingdom is willing so it seems that it does not matter if Ezekiel says yes or no, a number of people from the group is willing to help. Rick will also seek the help of Alexandria as well as the Hilltop to further increase their numbers.

Meanwhile, Fansided reports on how to get the best news for the next half of season 7 of 'The Walking Dead.' Twitter was deemed as the most popular way to get the latest information for the upcoming season which will air on February 12 on AMC. A few photos of the upcoming episode were posted indicating that Rick is indeed asking for help from all groups to unite against their oppressor.

A mysterious post caught the eye of most readers and this was of an abandoned truck with a dried up corpse beside it. Rumors say that this is a significant scene in the series and the corpse also a very important character as well.

Season 7B of 'The Walking Dead' will air on February 12, 2017 with an episode entitled 'The Rock in the Road' on AMC.

 

