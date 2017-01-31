'Sailor Moon Crystal' Gets Fourth Season Release Date & Details - What We Know So Far

"Sailor Moon Crystal" will be getting a fourth season according to the official website of the show. The new series is a reboot of the magical girl franchise that was well-lved and popularized in the 90s and it looks like there will be more than the series to look forward to.

"Sailor Moon" 25th Anniversary

A brand new season for "Sailor Moon Crystal" is reportedly in the works. The "Sailor Moon" franchise has chosen 2017 to commemorate its 25th anniversary and along with the fourth season, there will be planned projects that will be released this year.

Advertisement

While "Sailor Moon" is an iconic staple in Japan's anime and manga scene, 2017 will reportedly be even made more special. For the 25th anniversary of "Sailor Moon Crystal," fans will see exclusive items based off of the franchise, stage musical and many more, Japan Today reports.

The original "Sailor Moon" anime will also come on Blu-ray so those who would want to relive the original Sailor Scout memories will get their chance with the DVD. The same treatment will also go for the musicals based on the franchise as well.

"Sailor Moon Crystal" Fourth Season

"Sailor Moon" first became an anime in 1992 and is based off of the work of Naoko Takeuchi. "Sailor Moon Crystal" is a reboot of the series where the first season aired in July 2014. According to ComicBook, the reboot follows the original source story more than the first franchise.

No new information has been released regarding the fourth season of "Sailor Moon Crystal" but since it will follow the original manga, it is expected to pick up the arcs the third season left. The second and third seasons of the reboot were released in 2015 and 2016 respectively and many believe that the fourth season will be released this year.

Do you think the fourth season of "Sailor Moon Crystal" will be released this year? Tell us what you think you can expect in the comments below.