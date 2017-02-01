'Clash of Clans' News and Update: Witch Event Has Come But On Limited Time

"Clash of Clans", a famous mobile game, has come up with new tactics to treat their players this coming month. The "Clash of Clans" has been known to stay with these events from time to time since their establishment years ago. Now, fans and players are surely excited to try this Witch event that will further enhance their gaming experience.

According to ITechPost, the latest "Clash of Clans" event revolves around the Witch character wherein it the training cost of the minion will be dramatically reduced but still, it will depend on the Town Hall Level of the player. Much further, there are gems and points that they can receive just by playing.

However, the event is just out for a limited amount of time.This is equally similar to other prior events wherein the discount can go as much as 90 percent. The catch of the game for the gems is that "Clash of Clans" players should be able to win at least three multiplayer battles in order to receive 300 points and 30 gems, but each battle should include a witch on the troops.

Meanwhile, iDigital Times reported that another event is the Healing Spell Event. But the specifics for the event isn't still out yet. Nonetheless, it is suspected that it will follow with how the Elixir discount was done since it was in accordance with Jump Spell Event.

The Witch is known to be one of the hardest hitters in the game with her Skeletons being able to overrun opponents due to their numbers. However, the catch for the Witch is for her to stay alive during the battle which means the work for Giants is needed. All in all, Witch is a great way to stay alive and kill buildings and to win each battle.

What are your thoughts on the latest event by "Clash of Clans?" Share it with us in the comments below.