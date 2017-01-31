Kate- William Reportedly Expecting Twins; Donald Trump's Rude Comments About The Duchess Surfaces

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently announced that this fall they will move from will move to Kensington Palace, London from their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall. Rumors are rife that relocating homes is not the only news the couple will announce.

According to Yahoo Be Lifestyle, there are whispers that Kate and William are expecting twins this year. Her posture and body language during recent time is apparently what giving it away.

Fans are claiming that Kate can be seen keeping her hands in front of her tummy during most of her recent events. Moreover, a close friend of Kate has stated to New Idea that it's high time now the couple can welcome another pregnancy.

"The perfect amount of time has passed for another pregnancy. The children will all be close in age, but not so close that [Kate] hasn't bonded with them as small babies," New Idea quoted Kate's friend Jessica Hay. "Kate never wanted lots of kids, but now she is a mum, she's decided she wants more. William would happily have six or more."

The royal couple already share two children, Prince George, 4, and Prince Charlotte, who is almost two years old.

The Anmer Hall, where Kate and Wills live now was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II. It was their wedding gift from the Queen back in 2011.

The house underwent more than $6.5 million renovation process and then Kate-William started living there from 2014.

Kensington Palace issued a statement that one of the key reasons to move to London is because it is much easier to partake in royal duties and charity events from the capital than from Norfolk. Also both the Prince and Princess will continue their studies from London.

Meanwhile according to Mirror, President Donald Trump might find himself in trouble because of some rude tweets he made about Kate back in 2012. It is not hidden that Trump is trying hard to build strong relationships with Britain but now past may come back to haunt him.

In 2012, Kate Middleton was photographed sunbathing nude on a private balcony. While many were outraged because of such breach in privacy, Trump stated that its Kate's fault in these tweets. Checkout his Tweet here.