Brad Pitt Throws Away Belongings Of Angelina Jolie From Their Old House

By Staff Writer
Jan 31, 2017
'Maleficent' Costume And Props Private Reception - Red Carpet Arrivals

'Maleficent' Costume And Props Private Reception - Red Carpet Arrivals(Photo : Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt is throwing out all the memories of ex-wife Angelina Jolie from the house they used to live once. The actor is finally getting rid of the belongings which he believes has no use to him anymore.

Brad has recently moved to his old house which he once shared with Angie and kids. When the couple decided to end their 12 years of togetherness, both of them left the house to live elsewhere, as per Independent Online.

According to Radar Online, after shifting back Brad just cannot stand all the things that reminded him of Angelina. So he has started getting rid of all the furniture, photos, knick-knacks and souvenirs his former partner bought.

"Brad doesn't need all of Angeline'a stuff - things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets - and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple," Radar Online quotes a source saying.

The source further stated that he Brad will be keeping the antiques and some vintage items bought by Angie. But apart from that everything else is going out of the house.

Since Brad has decided to move back in the old home, he is making the house as kid friendly as possible for their six kids, whenever they decide to visit him. Along with safety, Brad is also making the lawn a fun playground for them.

A source added that Brad has recently installed trampolines. He will renovate the whole backside of the house to transform it into a children's playground.

Brad has also extended the skate park so it goes around half of the house now. Brad wants to win all the affection he can from his kids and also show the court that he is responsible and fun father.

Right now, until the custodial battle gets settled between Brad and Angie, the actor is allowed one visit per week to see his kids, but the visits are expected to increase soon.

