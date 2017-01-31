Atlus Releases 'Persona 5' Four New Confidant Trailers

Atlus, a Japanese video game developer and at the same time publisher and distribution company based in Tokyo recently released their four latest trailers for "Persona 5". The said trailers feature how some of the Confidant characters that gamers will encounter can assist the protagonist as well as his associates, the Phantom Thieves.

What is Persona?

Persona is a series of a role-playing video game with merging aspects of dungeon exploration and life simulation. The series focuses on the events that surround the life of a group of students who have gained the power of "Persona" to fight the supernatural happenings in Tokyo.

Advertisement

According to Green Man Gaming, the new trailer for the said series features the exploration of the Palaces in the fast pace Persona World and gives gamers or players a little background about the enemies that they might encounter, objectives that they have to fulfill, choices that they will make and characters.

The trailer usually covers many bases, which include several ways on how to defeat the Shadows, the stealth mode and the wielding multiple personas. The said trailer also provide details of the various confidants that the players could encounter throughout the game's main story.

The characters in the game are the following:

Shinya Oda who is a fanatic of a shooting game and is knowledgeable about guns. Despite his young age, Shinya can assist the Phantom Thieves by learning new skills that they can use in the battle.

Ichiko Ohya is a journalist who occasionally loves to drink and write news about the Phantom Thieves. He gives them fame and provides valuable leads.

Chihaya Mifune is a fortune teller who does not just use her ability to earn money. Anyone who speaks with her can add buffs to the party which they can take into the dungeons.

Yuuki Mishima is social media addict high school student who can figure out the real identity of the Phantom Thieves. Talking with him can increase EXP which are earned in the dungeons and add buffs to party members.

According to iDigital Times, fans of Atlus' musical selections can listen to the entire "Persona 5" soundtrack for free. Players do not need to pay for the three-disc set without knowing what they are buying.



