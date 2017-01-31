NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury

While Celtics management told the Knicks they aren't occupied with the nine-time All-Star, the Knicks are pushing to move Anthony, as per an NBA source, and they're charmed by a portion of the Celtics' players.

A source showed that Knicks president Phil Jackson has taught management to move Anthony, who has a no-exchange proviso, yet incorporated the Celtics as one of the groups for whom he'd waive the condition. Boston could turn out to be a piece of a potential three-team bargain that would send Anthony to another club, maybe the Clippers reports, Basketball Insiders.

An NBA source said Celtics mentor Brad Stevens would grasp coaching Anthony, however, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has dismissed any deal. Carmelo Anthony's patience is being tried, maybe in ways even Ewing did not need to manage when he was under the serious New York media microscope for 15 seasons with the Knicks. Anthony said the dramatization can get to him.

Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder focus Enes Kanter talked with correspondents for the first time Saturday since fracturing his right lower arm by punching a chair amid the game against the Dallas Mavericks. He said he apologized to his partners for his "mistake."

One of the key issues putrefying for the Chicago Bulls this season is that the group's more youthful players might want to see a greater amount of Dwyane Wade on the practice floor, veteran forward Taj Gibson acknowledged Saturday reports, Basketball.realgm.

Gibson said the issue came up amid Friday's group meeting, which was brought in the wake of basic remarks made by Wade and Jimmy Butler taking after Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. "That's one of the things in the meeting: Young guys just want a little bit more from him," Gibson stated, taking note of that Wade honed Saturday. "He pushed the young guys. And that's a sign that meeting did a little something."