Kim K- Kanye West Spend Huge Amount Of Money On Couple’s Therapy

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 02:36 AM EST
Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West's marriage has been rocks for sometime now. Few weeks ago, there were rumors of divorce because things got so bad.

According to Radar Online, Kim simply doesn't want another failed marriage in her life. The couple wants to salvage whatever that is left of their troubled marriage and thus, is doing their best, which include spending huge amount of money in therapies.

An insider stated that after Kim's robbery in Paris last year and West's nervous breakdown, their marriage has suffered a lot.  Now, they have decided to take professional help form and have turned to a professional therapist for help.

"They're having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop," Radar Online quoted the source saying. "Their on-call therapist is available 24/7, which doesn't come cheap, but she's also available via Skype if they're out of town."

The source further noted that this professional help is costing them a massive them $4,000, a week for the four sessions and additional $1,000 every time there is an off-hours query. Kanye has been going through some serious mental and physical stress for quite some time now. So much so that the rapper recently suffered a mental breakdown and was admitted to UCLA Medical Center for a week, as per Us Weekly.

Rumors were rife that Kanye was already under stress as he was dealing with the emotional trauma after his mother Donda's passed away. But the ultimate reason for the rapper's breakdown was Kim asking for divorce.

The reality TV star couple came under a lot of heat after posting a series of pictures of their private life on Instagram. Kim shared the photos which featured herself with husband Kanye West and children North, 3, and Saint, 1.

Many fans were rather offended that the photos were carefully edited and taken deliberately in front of a backdrop that will make the family look poor. Many speculated that it is poor taste that Kim would try to portray her family poor when clearly they are not.

