'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Supergirl, Martian Manhunter Teams Up Vs. White Martian Attack; David Harewood Bares 'The Martian Chronicles' Poster

Supergirl, M’Gann and J’onn will be battling a huge White Martian attack in the eleventh episode of “Supergirl” Season 2. With a promise of good action, actor David Harewood, who plays the real Martian Manhunter, teased anticipating viewers with a promo photo.

Harewood revealed the episode's poster on his Instagram account, which bore the slogan “Worlds Clash. Heroes Unite” and showed Supergirl and Martian Manhunter in what seems like a meteor wreckage. The episode was given the title “The Martian Chronicles” and according to the synopsis from Supergirl TV, a White Martian named Armek will attack the DEO.

The Martian Chronicles. Coming soon.

Armek descends on the National City to take back M’gann to Mars. This is to punish her for treason. J’onn and Supergirl then set off to bring M’gann to the DEO because they thought it would be the best way to keep her safe. The excitement will begin when the two realize that Armek shape-shifted into M’gann and is now loose in the building.

Although J’onn is known to have strong hatred against the White Martians, he will intervene to protect M’gann who is actually a White Martian. The director of the DEO lived his early life on the planet Mars as a member of a peaceful race of Green Martians until a subterranean race, the White Martians, invaded his home and obliterated almost every one of his race.

A recollection of the story arc of how M’gann and J’onn, disguised as Hank Henshaw, met from Culturess revealed that the former lied to being a Green Martian. Her identity was later on found out when she donate some of her blood to J’onn which started to turn him to a White Martian.

M’gann also lied about being a survivor of the holocaust, thanks to a goodwilled female White Martian, but later on confessed that she was actually that White Martian who allowed some Green Martians to escape. Hence, the reason while she is being persecuted as a traitor by her own race.

“Supergirl” Season 2 episode 11, “The Martian Chronicles,” will air on Monday, February 6 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!