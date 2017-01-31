Moto G5 Has Approved FCC Certification Ready Even Before Mobile World Congress 2017

Motorola's Moto G5 is very much ready for its launch, with just a few weeks from now. Mobile World Congress 2017 will be showcasing another of Motorola's product line of smartphones.

With news of an FCC certification for Moto G5, more of its features and specifics are now right into the open, anticipated by the hungry eyes and ears of tech savvy's worldwide. There is also news from Motorola that it will showcase two more model units from its mid-range smartphones at the event.

The Moto G5 plus specifics were revealed upon its run through CPU-Z, having 5.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Full HD display with a pixel density of 403 pixels per inch. And there are a lot more to know about its counterpart.

As Tech Times reports, with its passing of an FCC certification even before its launch date, Moto G5's documentation shows more of what this smartphone can give to its users. A DTV dongle that makes it possible to watch television and an NFC to enable Android Pay mobile payments, Moto G5 also includes a Turbo Charging, non-removable 3,080 mAh battery.

Other features of Moto G5 as reports from Digit revealed on its listings for FCC certification includes a 5.5-inch full HD display, 16GB storage, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The upcoming smartphone from Motorola will run through Android 7.0 Nougat powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 506 GPU, and 2 GB of RAM. It will include 32 GB of internal storage.

The occurrence of Moto G5 and G5 plus will most likely phase out Moto G4 and G4 plus in the market, as it is expected to be sold unlocked through online sellers. The expected release of Moto G5 and G5 plus in MWC 2017 is something worth to watch out, taking note of its promising features and specs.