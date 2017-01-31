'Call of Duty 2017' May Offer 'Second To Second Experience' With New Maps And Elements

Tremendous action saga "Call of Duty" has been a long admired title among pro-level gamers with an ample number of appreciations associated with its title. The game saw various versions and updates throughout past few years.

Perhaps, the title witnessed the ultimate height with Infinite Warfare edition. As per sources, "Call of Duty" has again been lined up to have another incredible level of update within the first phase of 2017. Also, some insiders have even indicated that the game's publisher Activision is looking to bring "second to second" experience to the game.

According to Gaming Bolt, a new job opportunity listed on the Activision's official website is to be considered as responsible for all these insights. The listing stresses the requirement of a person who has wide knowledge in programming languages and skill sets that are essential for the development of the upcoming edition of Call of Duty for this year. The job description even surfaced that the selected candidate for the game will be responsible for the "second to second experience" of the in-game features.

As per a report by Video games Republic, if this job description has certain things to focus on, then the next game would sport some revolutionary level of advancements. It may also drive certain effective measures on the flow of the existing versions of the game.

Additionally, the upcoming edition is also hinted to showcase some new level of detailing alongside new maps and some innovative elements. The game is still under development as the job position hints for now on. Alongside all these, another thing to focus is that the game will be developed by Sledgehammer Games as per Activision's official listing.

Although, the game's publisher hasn't yet made any observations or announcement about the exact date of the title's debut. But it is currently thought that "Call of Duty" 2017 edition will see the lights of the day sometimes within the third quarter of this year.