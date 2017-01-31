Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Making a Murderer’ Season 2 Latest News: New Episodes No Premiere Date Yet, New Evidence Emerge

Making A Murderer | Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Making A Murderer | Trailer [HD] | Netflix(Photo : Netflix US & Canada/Youtube)

Several news sites and anticipating fans joined the guessing spree on when “Making a Murderer” Season 2 will be returning on TV. Speculations regarding the premiere date of the docu-series might not die soon as Netflix’s VP of Original Content Cindy Holland admitted that the show has not been scheduled yet.

“We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming," Holland said in a keynote conversation with USA Today's Gary Levine via Real Screen. Although the premiere date of the docu-series remains uncertain, Holland assured that anticipating fans are likely to see new episodes this 2017.

"The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold," Holland divulged. Cool, so why new episodes for Season 2 do not have schedules yet?

Holland explained that directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos are taking their own pace for the production of the show considering that "Making a Murderer" Season 2 tackles an ongoing case. As such, the green light call lies on the directors.

The documentary explores the conviction of Steven Avery. In its second season, supporters of Avery are hopeful that new evidence will exonerate him just like a DNA sample that freed him a few years ago from 18-year of conviction.

In an interview with Swedish Radio's science department, molecular biologist Kirsty Spalding said that she believes that she might be able to solve the case. Spalding has contacted Avery's lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, and officially on board to examine a blood sample believed to prove Avery's innocence.

This blood sample is an important piece of evidence in the case of Avery. Using a technique that can determine when a cell was created, the result of the examination could further determine whether the blood stains found at the crime scene were planted. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on "Making a Murderer" Season 2.

 

 

 

