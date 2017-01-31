'SXSW Gaming Awards 2017' Adds eSports and Trending Game Categories

The South by Southwest (SXSW) has announced its nominees for their 2017 Gaming Awards, celebrating the best that gaming had to offer in 2016. With over 100 nominees, new categories like eSports of the Year and Trending Game of the Year are added to the awards lineup.

Titles that will be competing in the eSports Game of the Year include "Gears of War 4", "Overwatch", "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare", "Street Fighter V" and "Killer Instinct: Season 3". According to Gamespot, Blizzard's shooter "Overwatch" is also running for Trending Game of the Year, as well as "Job Simulator", "Superhot", "Who's Your Daddy" and "Dead by Daylight".

Another category added this year is the Fan Creation of the Year, recognizing fan-made mods to already wonderful games. "Brutal Doom 64", "Fallout 1.5: Ressurection", "Jack - A Stanley Parable Short Film", "Fallout: Revelation" and "Enderal - The Shards of Order" are nominees for the award.

Advertisement

Overwatch is leading the list with 10 nominations, according to Dual Shockers, while competing with "Doom", Dishonored 2, "Titanfall 2" and "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" in the Video Game of the Year. Pokémon, on the other hand, is competing against itself in the Mobile Game of the Year award, as both Pokémon Sun and Moon and Pokémon GO are on the list.

Niantic's "Pokémon Go" is also competing in the Excellence in Technical Achievement category with "Battlefield 1", "No Man's Sky", "Overwatch" and "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End".

The SXSW event has been giving out awards in the field of Music, Film and Interactive technology since 1987. The Austin, Texas-based annual event initially started as a local music festival but later on took in films and technology, including video games.

The SXSW Gaming Awards 2017 will be held at the Hilton Hotel on March 18, 2017. YouTuber and WWE Superstar Austin Creed and Twitch Streamer OMGitsfirefoxx will be hosting the event.