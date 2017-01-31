Earth And Moon Are Genetically Tied, They Have Isotopic Similarities

Earth and Moon were the closest relatives of the solar system since their beginning. It has been a long time researchers are focusing on the Origin of Moon and Earth.

A recent study has clarified that Earth and Moon were genetically tied up. Earth was made from the collision from an assortment of the moon- to Mars-sized masses.

A research team from the University of Chicago started studies on the origin of solar system. They have found that Moon, Earth, and certain meteorites are made of similar materials. They have isotopic characteristics that are truly indistinguishable. Their findings were first published in the Nature journal.

University of Chicago’s Louis Block Professor in Geophysical Sciences, Dr. Nicholas Dauphas said in a statement,”Earth accreted from an isotopically homogeneous reservoir.In terms of colors, you could say that it was not ‘green, blue, red,’ but rather ‘green, green, green’.”

Dr. Dauphas and his team analyzed the isotopic materials to interpret the basic elements that are believed to have established on Earth.

According to the report by ScienceDaily, there was incongruity of elements which triggered the formation process and established ‘genetic ties’ between these celestial bodies and their building blocks.

Researchers used the isotopic similarities in those basic elements that played the lead role to form Earth at its various stages of life since the beginning.

4.5 billion years ago during the early stage of the Earth, it’s core has grown first and it's been believed that the core attracted elements that have the presence of metals.

After compiling the core formation, the leftover elements surrounded the mantle layer. Dauphas explained that the study will help to understand the age of the parts of the Earth and the contribution for making the planet.

Researchers revealed a rare type of extraterrestrial material named enstatite meteorites. Almost half of the first 60 percent of the Earth was formed with that material and rest 100 percent of earth was formed by enstatite-type impactors.

Dauphas also paid attention to the formation of the Moon. Earth and Moon are isotopically similar. Dauphas also added that the giant impactor which created the earth also help to form the Moon, therefore Moon & Earth are genetically tied.