These Google Chrome Hidden Tricks That Users Don't Know About

Google Chrome is one of the best browser available in the market. The US tech giant has provided a lot of features in its browser. In recent time, Google has come up with a facility where one can search anything with their voice rather than typing. Apart from that, this is the list of some of the Google Chrome's hidden features.

Keep Google: This one is the most interesting feature for the people who love to save their ideas and those who forgets quickly. Opening Keep.google.com website on the computer and writing down all temporary ideas will help to save it for future use.

Play T-Rex game: Google has come up with a game called T-Rex which appears on the screen of Google Chrome browser when the internet does not works reports, Bustle.It helps users to kill time when the internet went out.

Users can also do math in the search bar option of the chrome. They can also create "guest browser" for others users in the Chrome, which help in the privacy of the primary user.

Inc0gnito mode: This is a private browsing area in the browser which can be done by enabling IncOgnito mode in Chrome on mobiles and desktops. Also, Restoring the accidentally Closed Tabs in Chrome from Recent tabs feature is a very important aspect to people who accidently close the browser's window. Google has come up with a game called T-Rex Game which appears on the screen of Google Chrome browser.

There is PDF Viewer and Picture Viewer also in the Chrome, which helps in viewing PDF files and pictures. These hacks from Google have been a great help to the internet users so far. Stay tune for more updates.