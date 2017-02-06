Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 11:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

These Google Chrome Hidden Tricks That Users Don't Know About

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 09:56 AM EST
Google Nears 10th Anniversary

Google Nears 10th Anniversary(Photo : (Photo Illustration by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images))

Google Chrome is one of the best browser available in the market. The US tech giant has provided a lot of features in its browser. In recent time, Google has come up with a facility where one can search anything with their voice rather than typing. Apart from that, this is the list of some of the Google Chrome's hidden features.

Keep Google: This one is the most interesting feature for the people who love to save their ideas and those who forgets quickly. Opening Keep.google.com website on the computer and writing down all temporary ideas will help to save it for future use.

Play T-Rex game: Google has come up with a game called T-Rex which appears on the screen of Google Chrome browser when the internet does not works reports, Bustle.It helps users to kill time when the internet went out. 

Users can also do math in the search bar option of the chrome. They can also create "guest browser" for others users in the Chrome, which help in the privacy of the primary user.

Inc0gnito mode: This is a private browsing area in the browser which can be done by enabling IncOgnito mode in Chrome on mobiles and desktops. Also, Restoring the accidentally Closed Tabs in Chrome from Recent tabs feature is a very important aspect to people who accidently close the browser's window. Google has come up with a game called T-Rex Game which appears on the screen of Google Chrome browser.

There is PDF Viewer and Picture Viewer also in the Chrome, which helps in viewing PDF files and picturesThese hacks from Google have been a great help to the internet users so far. Stay tune for more updates.

 

 

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

These Xiaomi Smartphones To Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

Microsoft Surface Pro 5: Intel Kaby Lake Processor, 4K Display And More

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace To Be Released

TagsGoogle Chrome, Google Chrome news, Google Chrome Update, Google Chrome features, Google Chrome Hidden Tricks

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

brad pitt child support Super Bowl 2017 T-Mobile

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has not been fazed by the constant booing by Knicks fans and claims that he is focused on nothing more than playing at a high level every single night.
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues
UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed

UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed?
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Mav’s Deron Williams - Area Of Interest For Cavs
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar, Kirk Hinrich & Others
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Update: Barkley-LeBron, War Of Words Took Quite An Ugly Turn

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics