'Code Black' Season 2, Episode 15 Spoilers: Why Is Dr. Rorish's Life In Grave Danger?

The finale episode that is divided into two parts is titled as "The Devil's Workshop'. In this episode, the Angels Memorial Hospital quarantines its own ER. This is to ensure the safety of the doctors, staff and other patients that are inside the hospital.

The promo of the new episode also shows Dr. Ethan Willis telling the people that the disease has the capability to end the life of its unfortunate victims in just a short span of time. Dr. Rorish will be one of the few doctors who will be exposed to the infectious disease. There will also be a blonde woman who will hug the doctor.

Infection Everywhere

Advertisement

The woman still does this despite Dr. Campbell advising her not to. According to Yahoo News, the last two episodes of the Season 2 of 'Code Black' will surely be surmounting with a lot of surprising and thrilling scenes.

A viral disease will be the focus of the finale's storyline, as it shows how the characters fight for survival to end the infectious outbreak that it had caused. For now, the fate of the Season 3 of 'Code Black' still hangs in the balance.

But fortunately, according to TV Line, the series has a fifty percent chance of getting a heads up from the CBS executives. It is worth noting that Season 2 of 'Code Black' was immediately approved as soon as Season 1 ended.

Final Thoughts on the Episode

With all of these being said, episode 15 of 'Code Black' will surely be filled with a lot of memorable scenes that will be lodged in the heads of its viewers for a long time to come. 'Code Black' season 2, episode 15 will be televised in the CBS network on February 1. Stay tuned at 10 p.m. EST, to catch this worthy-to-be-watched episode.