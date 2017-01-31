Steve Kerr Says Immigration Ban Is Against Principles – 'We Could Be Breeding Anger And Terror'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave President Donald Trump a piece of his mind.

Kerr lashed out at President Trump after he recently issued an executive order banning refugees and people coming from seven Muslim countries. The NBA coach said that this is against the country's principles and will only harbor anger and terror as opposed to solving terrorism.

"I'm completely against what's happening," says Steve Kerr, according to ESPN. Kerr recalled how his family dealt with terrorism and how he lost his father. He said that if the president is trying to stop terrorism from banning people from entering the U.S. then this is not the best solution.

Kerr was just a college freshman when his father was murdered in 1984 by an Islamic Jihadi. Malcolm Kerr was the president of the American University of Beirut at that time. The popular coach also spent most of his years in college with a diverse group of friends which is also one of the reasons why this new immigration law affects him so much.

ABC News said that President Trump's recent immigration policy has hit Kerr as well as the NBA which has asked the U.S. State Department for help. The association needs to know how to handle players that may be affected by the new executive order.

Kerr said that he does not approve of Trump's executive order saying that it is a shocking and a horrible idea. He pointed out situations where families will be torn apart because of this order. He also said that this is the complete opposite of what has to be done.

Steve Kerr commented on President Trump's immigration order after the Golden State Warriors won over the Portland Trailblazers 113-111. The Warriors won despite the absence of Stephen Curry who came down with the flu. Shaun Livingston replaced him at the starting lineup.