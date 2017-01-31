Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Brad Pitt Moving On! - Removes All Angelina Jolie's Stuff From His 5 Homes; Makes Room For His Kids

'Allied' (Aliados) Madrid Premiere

'Allied' (Aliados) Madrid Premiere(Photo : Getty Images For Paramount Pictures/Carlos Alvarez)

Brad Pitt is showing signs that he is moving on by moving all of Angelina Jolie's stuff from his five homes. A source says that he does not need all the things that the actress has accummulated all these years like furniture, art and pieces that they have purchased together.

However, he is saving a few vintage items that Jolie has given him as a present like watches and antiques. The 'Allied' actor's main purpose of removing all these stuff is to make room for his kids to play in.

''He does not need all of Angelina's stuff,'' says a source. The "Tomb Raider" actress has exquisite rugs from the Far East, native ornaments and blankets and all these are from five properties, says She Knows. The source also said that he does not know where these items are headed to but possibly not in Angelina's rental home in Los Angeles because she might have no room.

The source also said that Brad is renovating his home especially his backyard so he could set up a trampoline and a playground. He and Angelina have thought of tearing down the backyard for a playground since they purchased the property 18 years ago.

Radar Online said that Brad Pitt wants to create space for his kids when they come over for a visit. He wants to buy them toys and possibly entertainment items so that Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 10 and Knox and Vivienne, 8 can enjoy their stay. His children are currently with their mother but he is doing all he can to win them back.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still locked in a heated custody battle for their children. Angelina has filed for divorce last September 2016 and has asked for full custody of their kids while Brad is asking for joint custody. He is currently enjoying therapeutic visits accompanied by a therapist and was able to visit his kids during the holidays.

