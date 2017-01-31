'Lucifer' Season 2, Episode 13 Spoilers: Amenadiel and Trixie Friendship Blossoms Despite Surrounding Issues

'Lucifer' Season 2 has proven to be a hug hit. And now that it is down to its episode 13, Amenadiel and Trixie will be seen to spend some time together as they improve their friendship. In the finale episode entitled, "A Good Day to Die", Amenadiel is seen visiting Chloe decker in the hospital.

What to Expect in Episode 13

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trixie is seen to be with her in the place. Hence, Amenadiel and Trixie will be engaging in a meaningful conversation. According to IB Times, Trixie is seen to be on a hospital bed. While this is happening, Dan covers them with a blanket.

Amenadiel will then have her conscience rekindled as he regrets the things he has done to Chloe. More than thirty years ago, the mom of Chloe had been praying fervently to God for a child.

God answers the prayers as he asks Amenadiel to deliver a child. With this, the child is then revealed to be Chloe. But to spice things up, God had another plan.

More Surprising Plans Unveiled

God had created Chloe so that when the right time comes, she can be put on the path of Lucifer when he comes to the world. According to TV Line, Amenadiel will be in for a lot of explanation in the upcoming episode. There are even reports that suggest him talking to Lucifer.

With all of these being said, there is a high probability that Lucifer might forgive Amenadiel as one of the scenes shown shows the two men tapping their shoulders. This would surely be very surprising as this will lead to more mystery and thrilling moments in the show. Surely, there'll be more of that in store in Lucifer.

Stay tuned for 'Lucifer' Season 2, episode 13. It airs on FOX on January 30 at exactly 9 p.m. EST.