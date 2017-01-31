'Lethal Weapon' Season 1 Ep 14, & 15 Revealed; Riggs Obsession Finding The Truth About His Past, Murtaugh Is In Trouble

Another mission is on the way for the forthcoming 15th episode of "Lethal Weapon" season 1. Murtaugh together with Riggs will be working with Karen Palmer, a returning character from the series. Season 1 episode 14 will also feature Cahill, who is being targeted by a murderous stalker, Trish and Roger find out that their daughter has a fake I.D.

For the season 1 episode 14 of the series, "Lethal Weapon," the episode has a descriptive title of "The Murtaugh File." The synopsis revealed and stated that a brutal crash of the car will reveal that Cahill is the target of a mysterious stalker that wanted to kill her. Murtaugh and Riggs will turn the table and begin questioning her instead.

The synopsis further stated that after finding the files of Murtaugh in Cahill's office, Riggs became preoccupied in finding the truth his past. Meanwhile, Roger and Trish will find out that their daughter has apparently fake I.D, TV Guide has reported. Furthermore, the 15th episode will feature the team-up of the duo, Murtaugh, and Riggs together with Karen Palmer, the DEA agent.

Spoiler TV stated that their mission is to protect Leo Getz, who's being played by Thomas Lennon, he is an ambulance-chasing attorney who has connections to the Cartel. As their investigations deepen, they find out that Leo was not the only one who's being targeted. Meanwhile, Murtaugh was in trouble for the 15th episode when Trish makes a very impulsive decision, Riggs will finally begin to see Palmer in a new shade of light.

The guest cast of episode 15 is Hilarie Burton (Angel Karen Palmer), A.J. Rivera (Pablo), Tomas Lennon (Leo Getz), Aaron McPherson (Agent Zigman), Pancho Cardena (Ramon), Gail Borges (Judge Bechdel), and Casey Kramer (Ellen). Though Lennon plays one of the regular roles on "The Odd Couple" the report stated that it is still unclear whether he will return for future episodes.

"Lethal Weapons" Season 1 episode 14 titled, The Murtaugh File" will air on Wednesday, February 08, 2017. While the season 1 episode 15 titled, "As Good As It Getz" will airs February 15, Wednesday on FOX at 8 P.M.