Ben Affleck Will Step Down as Director of 'The Batman' but not as a Producer and Lead Character

Ben Affleck will not be stepping behind the camera for the approaching Batman movie after all, as it creates an impression that the actor is decided to step down as a director of "The Batman" and stay on as producer and a star of the project. Affleck is still on the board to play as the superhero after the discussion between the actor and Warner Bros.

According to Variety, Affleck said in an announcement that playing the certain part needs focus, passion and the absolute best performance. It has turned out to be evident that he cannot do both jobs to do the required level. He added, together with the studio, he has chosen to find a partner in a director who will team up with him on this massive film. He is still extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this life for the fans around the globe.

As indicated by the source, the movie has been underway for a couple of weeks now, and Warner Bros. completely supports Ben Affleck's choice. To stay focused on working with him to breathe life into an independent Batman picture, rumors about Affleck leaving the director's seat have swirled for two or three months now, when Affleck let on that the project was having script issues during the press for "Live by Night", a gangster movie he directed for Warners, as Hollywood Reporter stated.

Affleck and Warner Bros. will now start seeking for a new director. Reports said that there is a shortlist and that "War for the Planet of the Apes" helmer Matt Reeves is among on the list. The actor has finished work as the Caped Crusader in "Equity League," which will open on November 17, and he was getting ready to go into prep on the performance "Batman" film this late summer.

So far, no release date had been sent for Batman movie, which additionally set to star Joe Manganiello as the evil person Deathstroke. However, the film has been viewed as a key portion of Warner Bros.' DC strategy and had been prioritized over a Justice League spin-off.