Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 8:29 PM ET

Car2Go Adds Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLA Vehicles To Its Fleet; Eyes Expansion In Canada

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 07:32 PM EST
On Monday, the car-sharing service, Car2Go has announced that the company will be adding "lots" of fancy cars to its fleet. Car2Go sure has improved and elevated their servicing company as Seattle will get to start and will see the Mercedes-Benz CLA coupes and small SUV's zooming around.

Customers of Cars2Go is quite happy as the company finally elevated their services as the company's fleet was just made up of Smart For two mini-cars. Daimler, the owner of the Car2Go just recently added the CLA and GLA cars to Seattle's fleet. But the majority of the 4 door fancy vehicles will make up with the most of North American fleet and is expected by the end of this year.

"The most popular car sharing service in the world," according to Dieter Zetsche, the Head of Mercedes-Benz and Daimler AG CEO stated. The addiction of GLA vehicles and Mercedes-Benz will attract more small groups of friends and families, PC Mag has reported.

The main competitor of the company is the Zipcar and by the implementation of the new platform will expect that the company soars high even more. "The families and group of small friends will be traveling around conveniently in the city with style, comfort, and safety," Zetsche added.

The company needed to step up to meet the 4 pillars of Mercedes-Benz, for future mobility as connectivity, electrification, car-sharing, and autonomous driving. The Seattle Times reported that the company has already more than 2.2 million members and uses the app to unlock the rental and locate them.

The charges are exactly $84.99 per day, $14.99 per hour, and $0.41 per minute, and additions of fees and taxes and other $0.45 per mile once reached the 150 miles. The pricing of the Mercedes-Benz will likely higher than the old rates, but the company assures that it will still be affordable.

The Mercedes-Benz are now starting to make rounds in Austin, Seattle, Washington, Portland, and D.C areas. The company will expand their Mercedes-Benz carsharing into Vancouver Canada and Toronto next month.

