'Pokemon Go' Version 1.25.0 & 0.55.0: What Did the Update Change?

Not all "Pokémon Go" updates are huge in terms of significantly affecting gameplay in a way that every player will notice. As announced by developer Niantic, Patch 1.25.0 (for iOS) and 0.55.0 (for Android) have recently hit the game, and though it doesn't feature any major changes, it could potentially be hiding some major secrets under the surface.

New Pokémon Go patch is out

Here's everything that players need to know that are included in "Pokémon Go" update 1.25.0 and 0.55.0, along with everything uncovered in pre-data mines of the latest patch.

Performance improvement

According to Tech.Mic, "Pokémon Go" update 0.55.0 and 1.25.0 drastically improves game performance on multiple devices. It has been said in the report that update 0.55.1/1.25.0 reduces how long it will take to load "Pokémon Go" on Android devices, as well as fixing issues with the "Pokémon Go" Plus accessory not working properly with Android devices, and even added support for Apple Watch.

That's pretty much it for practical effects on gameplay introduced by the update, but there could still be plenty of details hidden under the surface of this latest "Pokémon Go" update.

Experts quick scanning the new patch

Dronpes, co-founder of The Silph Road, has found a few points of interest in the update. First, there's a reference to "critical catch" within the update code.

It's not clear what that exactly means. A "critical" in video game slang is an attack that does an extra amount of bonus damage, like a really powerful hit or a perfect sneak attack. It's not a gameplay term that exactly applies easily to "Pokémon Go" at the moment.

According to Heavy.com, there's also the reference to a new item called a "candy reward," and many experts believe that it may be used to provide a bonus to candy drop rates. These are the two more concrete findings so far, which could potentially be imported into the game with a future Gen 2 update.

Nothing much has been known as of now, but a deeper look into the update should be its the way.