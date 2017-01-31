Instagram Has Revolutionized Social Media In A Different And Unique Way

Throughout the decade, Facebook and Twitter have been the two social media platforms that have dominated the competition. But in recent years, a third competitor has risen up to the challenge, and that is Instagram.

The impact of Instagram

Instagram is a different form of social media platform, where it's pretty much concentric on sharing stories and moments through pictures. Here are some reasons who Instagram has, somehow, revolutionized Social Media:

Instagram is Influential

According to LinkedIn, Instagram influences people, it gets people motivated to go and do things. A prime example of this is the thousands of health & fitness profiles. These profiles post inspirational images of the perfect bodies and the ideal lifestyle that everyone should be doing

Seeing these profiles can potentially influence people since everyone is aspiring for that chiseled physique, and having a visual representation does trigger motivation and influence a lot more.

People are also able to stalk their favorite celebrities and brands through Instagram. Not many Social Media Platform has the ability to make fans feel more attached to their idols more than ever, which is a very influential kind of thing.

Anyone can be professional Photographers

One great thing about Instagram is that it gives users the challenge to turn their amateur image into something truly beautiful. Aside from the wide range of filters that users can choose from, they can potentially improve their passion and skills for taking pictures the more they use the app.

The Generation of the Selfie

According to TheHuffingtonPost, Instagram has contributed towards the worldwide phenomenon of the notorious selfie picture. Because of social media platforms like Instagram. People have become more into taking pictures of themselves and sharing it with the world.

Ever since Instagram has become popular, the selfie shot has been one of the most popular types of picture that is being posted.