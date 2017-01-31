"Dragon Ball Super" Welcomes New Arc With New Opening Theme – "Limit-Break x Survivor"

When the next arc for "Dragon Ball Super" premieres this February, a completely new opening theme will get fans grooving. The much-awaited 'Universal Survival' arc is at hand and to celebrate this totally new arc and new mission for Goku, 'Limit-Break x Survivor' has been released.

This song is only the second opening for "Dragon Ball Super" since it premiered in 2015 and was performed by Kiyoshi Hikawa.

Fans of "Dragon Ball Super" just can't wait for the next arc to begin, said Comic Book. "Limit-Break x Survivor" was composed by Takafumi Iwasaki and written by Yukinojo Mori. The old opening theme "Chozetsu * Dynamic" has helped take the Japanese animated series take flight and become one of the most popular animated series in history.

Meanwhile, Todd Blankenship, fan-translator has taken to Twitter saying that he is already working on English lyrics for the new opening. He said that he was able to translate the song to "Scream! Heno-heno kappa. The invincible me is waiting there. The door of possibility is still locked."

The "Universal Survival" arc will start on February 5, says Saiyan Island. The first episode will present the warriors who will compete for the universal tournament "Tournament of Power." This is unlike other battles that Goku and his group were in before since this is all about deciding who is the best in the whole universe. Rumors say that this tournament will also be the beginning of the destruction of the universe since it is still uncertain what awaits winners and the losers of this ultimate contest.

Before the new opening theme for "Dragon Ball Super" new posters for the new arc were released. These colorful images gave fans a preview of what to expect for the new arc. Old characters will come back to claim the throne of the best fighter in the universe while Goku and his team will train hard to claim the prize.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 77 "Let's Do It, Zen-Oh! The Universe's Greatest Martial Arts Tournament" will air on February 5 with live streaming via Crynchyroll.