Razer Buys Nextbit, What This Means For The Gaming Industry?

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 08:08 AM EST
Razer Buys Nextbit, What This Means For The Gaming Industry?

Razer Buys Nextbit, What This Means For The Gaming Industry?

According to reports, the gaming laptop and peripheral company Razer has officially acquired smartphone-maker Nextbit.

The recent press release that announced the acquisition says that Razer has acquired the majority of the assets of Nextbit Systems Inc. and has brought the management and employees of the company onboard, but no financial details of the said acquisition were disclosed.The deal was officially closed on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Razer acquires Nextbit

Nextbit, which was founded by former members of Google's Android team and a former head of designs at HTC, will remain as an independent company, operating as a standalone business firm under its own management, according to TheVerge.

In an interview about the acquisition, Nextbit CEO Tom Moss said the entire team will be coming over and that the deal will provide the company with more resources than before.

The Nextbit staff will be staying in their current location in San Francisco and will not be combining with Razer's team at this time.

Nextbit to continue normal operations

Moss did not disclose on any new products in the making but did say that Nextbit will continue on its mission to push boundaries further and do cool stuff in mobile. It is likely that people will see some new hardware and software in the future, but Moss did not give any details about the company's future plans.

What's next for Nextbit and Razer?

Moss also said that Nextbit will be committing to yet another year of software updates on its smartphones, and Razer's role will be backing up purchases within six months of hardware warranty. The forthcoming Android 7.0 Nougat update is expected to arrive this quarter, and Nextbit's promised battery overhaul on its flagship phone, The Robin, are due to follow shortly after that.

According to TechCrunch, Razer claims that Nextbit is only one in a series of acquisitions, following last year's very similar acquisition of audio technology company THX. What will happen in the future is still up in the air, but by all means, it seems that Nextbit has found its saving grace in its new parent company.

TagsRazer, nextbit, Razer acquisition

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

