5 Reasons Why 'iPhone 8' Will Be More Expensive

Apple will soon be announcing its official numbers for the December quarter, and all eyes will be focused on its new flagship, the iPhone 7.

Analysts are highly expecting Apple to announce 78 million iPhone sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2017, which is going to be a 4 percen increase from last year.

A new report also indicates that Apple's iPhone 7 has had dismal sales in the last quarter, which seems to suggest that the incoming iPhone 8 will not come in cheap as a man has hoped for, as Apple will look to bounce back in terms of sales. With that being said, here are 5 reasons why the iPhone 8 will be more expensive:

Revamped and improved specs

According to FoxNews, not including screen and battery size differences, the iPhone 8 will be improving in some key specs, and these rumored upgrades would be enough for Apple to slightly bump the iPhone 8 price to some degree. Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 8 will sell for $769.

The specs improvement is also seen as the main reason why more people will be willing to buy the upcoming new iPhone, which is why Apple will definitely ramp up the price.

Apple looks to bounce back

As said earlier, Apple looks to regain sales, which is why there really no doubting about an increase in the upcoming iPhone 8 price.

The iPhone 8 will be revolutionary

Apple has claimed that the upcoming iPhone 8 will be the complete makeover. With that, people are also believing that it will also come relatively expensive.

Apple will seek a change

According to TrustedReviews, Apple has kept iPhone pricing virtually unchanged, which is why with the coming of the revolutionary iPhone 8, pricing is expected to bump up and rise up.

Rumors are spreading

Simply put, reports have been circulating like wildfire regarding the iPhone 8 to be more expensive than previous iPhones.

Apple will compete with Samsung

According to reports, the Galaxy S8 will also be more expensive than its predecessor, which is why it's a no-brainer for Apple to also increase the price for its iPhone 8.