‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show

With the way last season ended, fans are undoubtedly excited for the seventh season of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Maisie Williams, the actress who plays Arya Stark in the show understands the hype for it. However, she has recently expressed that she detests early leaks of the show's episodes.

Maisie Williams on 'Game of Thrones' Episode Leaks

This year will mark the second to the last season of the show as it has been confirmed that it will end after 8 seasons. While it is understandable that fans are eager to know what happens next in "Game of Thrones" season 7, Williams shared her disdain for those who want to leak early episodes of the show.

In a recent interview, the actress shared that leaked episodes "upset" her. Time notes that Williams is clueless why some people can't wait like the rest of the world and would choose to watch leaked "Game of Thrones" episodes. Additionally, Williams revealed that she is disturbed by the possibility of the leaked episodes being released by someone involved in the show.

Williams on Arya Stark Role

As early as now, Williams has been contemplating of her life after "Game of Thrones" ends next year. She shared that the show has been something of a constant in her life in the past few years. With the dread also comes a new excitement for Williams to make new decisions for her acting career, Game Spot reports.

As for her role as Arya, Williams is determined to give it her best in portraying her as one of the surviving Starks in the series. She hopes that fans will appreciate her effort and that they will be happy with how she will turn out. "Game of Thrones" stars are not privy to the whole story of their characters and that includes Williams. The actress has admitted that she is unaware if Arya Stark will make it to the finale.