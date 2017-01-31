'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' Will Be Ported to PC, Confirms Level-5

Good news for PC players! "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will be ported for PC according to developer Level-5. Additionally, PC players will get to experience playing the game together with PlayStation 4 players as both versions will be released on the same day.

'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' Japanese and English Versions for PC, PS4

In an interview with Game Spot, Level-5's Akihiro Kino revealed that "Ni no Kuni II" will beported to PC. He adds that the Japanese and English version of the game exists and the game will have a simultaneous worldwide release for both versions and for PC and PS4 players.

The reason why Level-5 has opted for a worldwide release for "Ni no Kuni II" is to reach more players globally. The roleplaying game is well-known in Japan and the developers want to cater to a wider audience and so they made the game more accessible this way.

Studio Ghibli's Presence in "Ni No Kuni II"

It has been reported that there are several changes to the anticipated "Ni no Kuni" sequel. With regards to art style, some previews of the new "Ni no Kuni II" game shows that the art style has been improved to include traditional 3D.

Eurogamer reports that the art style of the "Ni no Kuni" franchise is largely credited to Studio Ghibli artists. The animation team is involved in the making of "Ni no Kuni II" with renowned composer Joe Hisaishi and artist Yoshiyuki Momose on board.

Apart from the creative style of Studio Ghibli in the game, "Ni no Kuni II" will also feature family-friendly themes that the studio is known for. This time, the sequel will ultimately focus on the relationships between family members.

There is no definite date yet for the worldwide release of "Ni no Kuni II" but it is expected to launch this year.