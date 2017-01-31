Aaron Korsh Reveals Life On Set After Meghan Markle's Romantic Association With Prince Harry

The creator of American legal drama series "Suits"' Aaron Korsh took it to the media and explained how it was on the set after Meghan Markle was publicly linked with Prince Harry.

According to the show runner, Korsh said that life on the set became different after the series' protagonist Meghan Markle was associated with Prince Harry in romantic terms.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh disclosed that the situation post Meghan Markle's dating rumors with Prince Harry has been crazy. He maintains that people are going berserk during the shooting of Suits as Meghan, who plays Rachel Zane is Harry's new significant other.

Korsh maintained that the rumors regarding Harry and Meghan's romance poured in a bit late, which is why the crew was unable to enjoy the news of the much-anticipated romance on sets. According to Korsh,"I'm in L.A. more than Toronto but the added publicity came very late, If anything [it] was more of a strain, it was the concern of outside paparazzi."

When asked about the response of people on set, Korsh said that the Suits team has been together for more than five years. The crew, cast and extras are members of the family to each other.

Korsh said: "I'm happy for any and all of my cast members that are in any kind of relationship that is bringing them joy and happiness", in a private response regarding the current buzz.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparked romance rumors the preceding November. However, the A-listed affair was confirmed by the Kensington palace, but also bullied Meghan through constant "wave of abuse and harassment".

The never-ending deranged behavior of countless media outlets allowed Prince Harry to flip out. The brunette beauty was under constant media criticism and limelight, which led Prince Harry to be even more disappointed for not having total regard of privacy and worried about Meghan Markle, reports Royal News.

Meghan Markle was previously married to film producer Trevor Engleson and Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas. Both personalities, however, decided to put an end to their previous engagements and began dating each other.

Stay tuned as "Suits" airs every Wednesday at 10 pm EST on USA network.