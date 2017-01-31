Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 | Updated at 8:44 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Report: Ancient Grave Of Iron Age With Jewels Found In Danube River

By Debabtrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 11:15 PM EST
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 1, 2006: A first century necklace collar, measuring 12.5cm, from a tomb in Tillia Tepe, Afghanistan, provided by The Afghanistan National Museum, is pictured at the 'Afghanistan, Rediscovered Treasures' exhibition at Mus?e Guimet o

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 1, 2006: A first century necklace collar, measuring 12.5cm, from a tomb in Tillia Tepe, Afghanistan, provided by The Afghanistan National Museum, is pictured at the 'Afghanistan, Rediscovered Treasures' exhibition at Mus?e Guimet o(Photo : Photo by Thierry Ollivier/Mus?e Guimet/Getty Images))

The Iron Age tomb brimming with treasures fashioned out of gold, bronze, and Amber was recently after lying undisturbed by the Danube River for nearly 2,600 years ago.

According to LIVE SCIENCE, the glitzy hoard adorned and surrounded the skeleton of a woman who likely died the age of 30 and 40. The researcher reported that she was an elite member of the Celtic Society that buried her in ancient southern Germany at a hill fort called Hinesburg in 583 B.C.

From the presence of a petrified sea urchin and ammonite in the grave, the researchers suggest that the woman "was a kind of priestess". The archaeologists of German State of Baden-Wurttemberg Dirk Krausse has reported this.

Fox News has reported that the graves around the woman's burial had been looted over the years. But the new finding grave is extraordinary as it is the "first richly furnished central grave from that period, which was not looted in antiquity".

The myriad treasures from the large grave were intricate jewelry made of Amber, gold, and bronze, bronze jingle bells, carved boxed objects and a belt made of bronze and leather. The jewelry and the belt covered the 5-foot-3-inch skeleton of the elite woman.

The grave has both the chanfron and the ornament made from boar's tusks that would have covered a horse's chest. According to researchers, these findings suggest that the elite woman had a strong connection with horses.

The chamber of the floor was lined with oak and silver fir planks. By dating and examining the researchers determined that the trees were felled in the fall of 583 B.C

However, the style of the elite woman's jewelry and chanfron is similar to the cultures of the people of the Alps, including Italy, Cyprus, and Sicily. The gold filigree was made at Henneberg, from the influence of the style in cultures of the south of Alps.

The finding of the research has published in the journal Antiquity of the February issue.

SEE ALSO

Google Pixel 2 Will Come Up With Better Camera, Waterproofing and CPU, Report Suggests

Report: Anthropologists Discover 38,000-Year-Old Engraving Art By Old Masters

Human Cells In Pig-Embroys Will Give Birth To Different Human Organisms, Confirms Scientist

Usain Bolt Will Lose Olympic Gold Medal; Jamaican Teammate Fails Drugs Test

TagsIron Age, Danube River, Jewels, Ancient Man

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Last of Us sequel Naughty Dog Last of Us 2

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson has admitted having smoked weed during his time with the Golden State Warriors before playing games. He even admitted that their head coach knew about it, including his teammates.
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?
Lebron James Postgame Interview After Mavericks Defeat Cavaliers

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations
Rising Star: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

NBA News: Latest NBA Draft Stock Released; Europe Making Some Noise
UFC Fight Night: Lobov v Ishihara

Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics