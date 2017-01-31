Report: Ancient Grave Of Iron Age With Jewels Found In Danube River

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 1, 2006: A first century necklace collar, measuring 12.5cm, from a tomb in Tillia Tepe, Afghanistan, provided by The Afghanistan National Museum, is pictured at the 'Afghanistan, Rediscovered Treasures' exhibition at Mus?e Guimet o(Photo : Photo by Thierry Ollivier/Mus?e Guimet/Getty Images))

The Iron Age tomb brimming with treasures fashioned out of gold, bronze, and Amber was recently after lying undisturbed by the Danube River for nearly 2,600 years ago.

According to LIVE SCIENCE, the glitzy hoard adorned and surrounded the skeleton of a woman who likely died the age of 30 and 40. The researcher reported that she was an elite member of the Celtic Society that buried her in ancient southern Germany at a hill fort called Hinesburg in 583 B.C.

From the presence of a petrified sea urchin and ammonite in the grave, the researchers suggest that the woman "was a kind of priestess". The archaeologists of German State of Baden-Wurttemberg Dirk Krausse has reported this.

Advertisement

Fox News has reported that the graves around the woman's burial had been looted over the years. But the new finding grave is extraordinary as it is the "first richly furnished central grave from that period, which was not looted in antiquity".

The myriad treasures from the large grave were intricate jewelry made of Amber, gold, and bronze, bronze jingle bells, carved boxed objects and a belt made of bronze and leather. The jewelry and the belt covered the 5-foot-3-inch skeleton of the elite woman.

The grave has both the chanfron and the ornament made from boar's tusks that would have covered a horse's chest. According to researchers, these findings suggest that the elite woman had a strong connection with horses.

The chamber of the floor was lined with oak and silver fir planks. By dating and examining the researchers determined that the trees were felled in the fall of 583 B.C

However, the style of the elite woman's jewelry and chanfron is similar to the cultures of the people of the Alps, including Italy, Cyprus, and Sicily. The gold filigree was made at Henneberg, from the influence of the style in cultures of the south of Alps.

The finding of the research has published in the journal Antiquity of the February issue.

