'Black Panther' 8 Avengers Might Have A Cameo On The Movie, The Shooting Location Will Be In South Korea

Soon, "Black Panther" will be hitting his first solo movie in theaters. And for the fans of T'Challa in the "Captain America: Civil War" movie will finally be seeing him slating his own film. Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for letting other superheroes join or have a cameo role in the film.

"Black Panther" will be hitting the theaters on Valentine's Day next year and fans are excited to know the different protagonist who will participate in T'Challa's solo movie. CinemaBlend reported and enlisted those who might be having a cameo role on the one of the most awaited MCU movie.

Ant-Man, Hawkeye (Clint Barton) - who is unlikely to become a superhero during the movie because he'll be keeping his family first into safety. Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Iron Man - T'Challa and Tony Start were allies so it's easy to make a scenario having Iron Man in the movie.

Black Widow, Winter Soldier, and Captain America - not difficult as it may seem, as Captain America might still be somewhere in Wakanda. So a brief moment with T'Challa and Captain America will do. Meanwhile, the film of Ryan Coogler, "Black Panther" will film a little bit portion of the movie in South Korea.

Comicbook reported that the MCU will be returning to one of its shooting location to shoot Coogler's movie. The location is said to be in South Korea, the place was previously used in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." "The Marvel Studio decided to film the movie in South Korea and Atlanta," says by the local branch of The Walt Disney in Korea.

The report further stated that the Korea's country culture ministry and the local government has given coordinated support. The crew will be expecting that the country will have a warm welcome and further help for the duration of the crew in the country. But the report is still unclear and didn't state who will be filming in the Korea.