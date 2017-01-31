'Fifty Shades Darker' Teaser Clip Released With Only A Few Days More For Its Premiere: Anastasia Steele On Her Most Naughty Side

This is not the usual date night normal couples do, as their steamy PDA was served hot with passion; the new clip of the much-awaited E.L James BDSM Trilogy. As expected, Anastasia Steel and Christian Grey can't get enough of each other and they just can't wait to get home, with their urges overflowing on their date night. With just a few weeks for the movie to premiere, the newly released clip has hinted a more daring Anastasia Steele that can drop everything, even her undies, just to please her man.

'Fifty Shades Darker', the second installment of Fifty Shades of Grey will be continuing Anastasia Steele's decision to be with the 'sexually disturbed' Christian Grey. Based on reports from Hollywood Gossip, the clip which is released a few weeks before the movie has a title 'Date Night' and it depicts the extraordinary relationship Anastasia and Christian has. As Anastasia was at first reluctant, the clip shows how she can now control Christian and how they can affect each other by mere look and lip biting.

The naughty way Anastasia Steele followed Christian Grey's orders to take off her underthings is enough to take off as soon as possible, but with a crowded elevator, the two just can't wait. With the scene from the elevator, flashbacks of their kissing scenes on the same location from the first movie will certainly jog someone's memory. The teaser as reported by Channel 24, will clearly set the mood for Valentine's day as the movie will be released 4 days before.

Adding on to the excitement is the song of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' as it follows the beat of the viewer's heart. This is definitely the movie to watch out for, make way for another BDSM team up with true love as it heats up the theater seats on February 10.