Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller

By Emily Joy C.
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference(Photo : Getty Images/Rodrigo Varela)

Donald Trump's career as a business tycoon before winning the presidency has grown a lot of questions since his name was connected to various institutions. One of which is his involvement in beauty contests in the U.S as he owns stocks and shares of its rights and profits. As once been the owner of Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA, the now President Trump may still likely to share the memories these events hold.

Donald Trump's ownership to the Miss Universe along with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organization ended in September 2015, when he sold it to the talent agency and entertainment company WME/IMG. According to reports from PEOPLE, before having the deal with WME/IMG, Trump has purchased NBC's 51 percent shares of the beauty pageant organization that Trump and NBC have shared ownership since 2002. Knowing Donald Trump's business strategy, no one knows how much the deal was made but somehow made him regret to sell it when news of Steve Harvey's mistake has reached him.

Now, the 65th Miss Universe pageant which was recently held ran parallel to the President Trump's executive order to ban entry of refugees from seven Muslim countries. But because of last year's controversies in naming the winner of the pageant coupled with the pageant's popularity to the audience worldwide, the event which was held in the Philippines was still a great hit to TV ratings. However, based on reports from Just Jared, FOX has aired the show on Sunday when NBC has cut its affiliation with the organization due to Trump's usual exceptional remarks about Mexican immigrants.

Donald Trump's image as a billionaire tycoon may have affected all or some of the people's reaction to his decisions and remarks. But as he tries to run a big country like the USA, his strategies in business may not always work. Clearly, more and more protesters rally out in the streets, contradicting his style of power on his desk at Trump Tower against now at the White House.

 

 

President Trump's Wall Over Mexico Creates Border Tax Threatens Price Hike On Foods And Drinks

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson has admitted having smoked weed during his time with the Golden State Warriors before playing games. He even admitted that their head coach knew about it, including his teammates.
