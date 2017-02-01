Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:37 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Pokémon Sun & Moon’s Latest News and Update: More Surprises Coming Soon

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 03:28 AM EST
Pokemon Sun And Moon Update: Next Global Even Officially Unveiled

Pokemon Sun And Moon Update: Next Global Even Officially Unveiled(Photo : YouTube/ The Official Pokémon Channel)

Before "Pokémon Sun and Moon's" demo even touched base in North America  - players worldwide had rifled through its documents to discover anything never-before-seen. The Larger part of the Alola Dex, alongside numerous Alola Forms, had been spilled when the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" demo turned out. Fans are for the most part enchanted with the recently uncovered points of interest, as they get first to look at what will go to the Nintendo reassure in due time.

In any case, things being what they are, there have been data that the information mineworkers were not ready to reveal. The fresh out of the box new Japanese trailer for "Pokemon Sun and Moon" has implied that there are still more points of interest covered up inside the genuine game that was excluded in the demo. This detail then comes as the new Pokemon Wishiwashi reports, polygon.

In the recently released "Pokemon Sun and Moon" trailer, it has been affirmed that the mentor will confront Wishiwashi as a Totem Pokemon. This happens in the wake of finishing one of the Island Challenges. This data of a Totem Wishiwashi sprite was never found in the information of the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" demo.

There are additionally seven Trial Captains with comparing Totem Pokemon. In the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" demo, the affirmed Totem Pokemon were Gumshoes or Alola Raticate, Durant's, Vikavolt, the development of Salandit, Mimikyu, and Kommo-o.

Every one of the sprites of the said Totem Pokemon above were in the information of the "Pokemon Sun and Moon" demo. This might be credited to the way that The Pokemon Company may have withheld some data in the coding of the demo. This would have shielded all data from spilling out before the genuine game is released reports, N4g.

There is still no official affirmation with respect to the actual and final game subtle elements. For the individuals who need to sit tight for the official game release, "Pokemon Sun and Moon" will be released on November 18 for the Nintendo 3DS stage.

 

 

SEE ALSO

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns

Prius Prime: Toyota’s Most Advanced Plug-in Hybrid Ever

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury

Pop Sensation Rihanna Two Singles Received Platinum Certificates From RIAT

TagsPokemon Sun and Moon Update, Pokemon Go Rumors, Pokemon go gen 2 update, Pokemon Sun and Moon News

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller

Donald Trump's business strategies while still the owner of Miss Universe organization and what happened after as they both separate ways.
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics