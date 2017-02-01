'Stranger Things' Season 2 Release Date, News and Update: 'Bigger And Potentially Darker' Says EP Shawn Levy And David Harbour

"Stranger Things" is one of the most massive hit original series of Netflix. Fans of the series can't even wait to watch the season 2 rolling on their TV screens, especially after David Harbour's speech on SAG awards. He just can't contain his happiness and excitement after reading the first script of the "Stranger Things" Season 2.



Though "Stranger Things" Season 2 has yet to have an official release date, fans need to wait as the show is not expected to return for several months. But David Harbour (Chief Hopper) is doing his best and what he can to keep the hype of the series going. Several big-name are coming over and has been added to the already impressive casting of the original series, as per the report of Screen Rant.

As the mysteries continues of the where about of Eleven, the only thing that is confirmed right now is that Barb is truly dead and will not be coming back. While the producers of "Stranger Things" are very careful not the spoil any upcoming surprises, David Harbour, the actor has recently discussed the series during his speech.

He did offer a vague information about the flow of the story in "Stranger Things" Season 2. He teased the fans that they will be in for a treat when the 2nd season of the series airs on their TV screens. The actor stated that he was very excited when got a chance to read the first script and especially the very opening of the first episode, Vanity Fair reported.

He stated that when he got the script for "Stranger Things" Season 2, the first 5 minutes of reading he was on his feet, thinking "Yes! Yes!" because they open the world in such a unique way. He further teased that the characters that are on board are just so iconic and they just love to venture into different journeys and arcs.

"I really do think it's going to be thrilling," Harbour added during the interview. It does reflect the statement of Shawn Levy, the executive producer of the series when he commented and described the 2nd season as "bigger and potentially darker."