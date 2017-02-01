Free PC Games Available On GOG & Steam Today; Grab Your Free Copy Now!

It's a great day for Gamers! According to reports, GOG and the Humble Store both have their own separate, unrelated promotions going on where you can pick a free PC game. You can get the chance to pick up "XCOM: UFO Defense."

Also known in some regions as "UFO: Enemy Unknown," and not to be confused with the 2012 Firaxis game, "XCOM: Enemy Unknown," this game is the original title of the XCOM series coming from developer MicroProse Software.

Free Games available today!

Advertisement

According to GameSpot, you can claim your free copy from now until 10 P.M. PT on Wednesday, February 1. Once you redeem, you will be receiving a code to redeem your game on Steam.

Over on GOG, the free game is going to be Constructor. It is a wee bit newer than XCOM, having been released officially in 1997 (versus XCOM's 1994). The constructor is a city-building game simulator with a bit of a twist, as you are also competing with other characters that you can impede through sabotage and other means.

A remake on Constructor is on the way for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

You can claim a free copy of the original Constructor game now until 5 A.M. PT on February 2.

Apocalypse Game adaptation coming

In other news, UFOSightings.com has reported that three of the main brains behind the upcoming Apocalypse Now official video game adaptation have posted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit, which will answer any questions coming from fans in the form of thread comments.

Executive producer Lawrence Liberty, Game director Montgomery Markland, and American Zeotrope's Mike Musante all joined in, speaking quite frankly about the team's future plans to turn the classic war epic into a survival horror role-playing game. All remains to be seen but the future is going to be bright.