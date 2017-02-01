Apple Removes iPhone's Activation Lock Tool; Alternatives on How to Check if iPhone, iPad Devices are Stolen

It is getting harder to check if a used iPhone or iPad is stolen now that Apple has removed the iCloud Activation Lock tool. This reliable tool is often used by hopeful iOS users to check if used iPhones or iPads are stolen.

iCloud Activation Lock Page Not Found

The status of used or secondhand iPhone and iPad devices can be checked using the iCloud Activation Lock application. The status of the devices can be checked at the iCloud website by inputting the serial number of the device and checks whether Activation Lock has been turned off. There is a good chance that if the tool has been turned off, the second hand iPhone or iPhone may be stolen.

This tool is useful for those who would want to avoid buying stolen iOS devices and prevent schemers from selling them as well. It is not known why Apple has taken the tool away as the iCloud activation page is nowhere to be found, 9to5Mac reports.

Alternatives on How to Check if iPad or iPhone is Stolen

It is not known when Apple will bring back the Activation Lock tool but there are alternatives on how to check the status of iOS devices especially iPhones or iPads that are sold for very low prices online. According to CNET, one way of checking is to obtain the device's serial number and check with carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

Another way is to use third-party serial number checkers but this won't guarantee to indicate if a stolen iOS device is still linked to an existing account. It is possible for the serial number to indicate that it is "not stolen" this way and this will cause you problems in the long run.

The most effective way to ensure that you're not buying a stolen iPhone or iPad is to meet with the seller themselves. Check the device thoroughly before giving the seller your money.

