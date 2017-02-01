'Last of Us 2' News: How Ellie and Joey Did Not Almost Make it in Naughty Dog’s Zombie Survival Sequel

Following the huge success of Naughty Dog's "Last of Us," it would be nearly impossible not to have a sequel so it was always expected. The trailer for "Last of Us 2" confirmed that the original characters from the first game would come back for the sequel. However, there was a time when it was unclear whether Ellie, Joey or both of them would make it to the sequel.

How Ellie and Joey Almost Did Not Make it in "Last of Us 2"

The new trailer for "Last of Us 2" confirmed that Ellie and Joey will be in the game with the former being the main protagonist. Naughty Dog's creative director, Neil Druckmann once said that there would have been new characters for the sequel if the original voice actors of the characters, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, would not make it.

Advertisement

Druckmann expresses that both Johnson and Baker embodied the game characters so much that he would loathe putting Ellie and Joey in "Last of Us 2" if they weren't on board for the sequel, International Business Times reports.

Furthermore, Druckmann and co-director Bruce Staley had other ideas for "Last of Us 2" before deciding on the "revenge" arc for Ellie in the game. In fact, it was Naughty Dog's decision to make the sequel's story more dramatic and "darker."

Druckmann Will Continue Being Intimately Involved in "Last of Us 2"

One of the many reasons why "Last of Us" was highly acclaimed by critics and gamers was because of how it felt dynamic compared to other games. Attack of the Fanboy notes that Druckmann's involvement made this possible because of his "personal politics." Druckmann's intimate involvement with the project will continue on with "Last of Us 2."

What are you expecting for in the story for "Last of Us 2"? Tell us what you think in the comments below.