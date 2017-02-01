Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 | Updated at 8:42 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Last of Us 2' News: How Ellie and Joey Did Not Almost Make it in Naughty Dog’s Zombie Survival Sequel

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 08:34 AM EST
Ellie in 'Last of Us 2'

Ellie in 'Last of Us 2'(Photo : Naughty Dog/Twitter)

Following the huge success of Naughty Dog's "Last of Us," it would be nearly impossible not to have a sequel so it was always expected. The trailer for "Last of Us 2" confirmed that the original characters from the first game would come back for the sequel. However, there was a time when it was unclear whether Ellie, Joey or both of them would make it to the sequel.

How Ellie and Joey Almost Did Not Make it in "Last of Us 2"

The new trailer for "Last of Us 2" confirmed that Ellie and Joey will be in the game with the former being the main protagonist. Naughty Dog's creative director, Neil Druckmann once said that there would have been new characters for the sequel if the original voice actors of the characters, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, would not make it.

Druckmann expresses that both Johnson and Baker embodied the game characters so much that he would loathe putting Ellie and Joey in "Last of Us 2" if they weren't on board for the sequel, International Business Times reports.

Furthermore, Druckmann and co-director Bruce Staley had other ideas for "Last of Us 2" before deciding on the "revenge" arc for Ellie in the game. In fact, it was Naughty Dog's decision to make the sequel's story more dramatic and "darker."

Druckmann Will Continue Being Intimately Involved in "Last of Us 2"

One of the many reasons why "Last of Us" was highly acclaimed by critics and gamers was because of how it felt dynamic compared to other games. Attack of the Fanboy notes that Druckmann's involvement made this possible because of his "personal politics." Druckmann's intimate involvement with the project will continue on with "Last of Us 2."

What are you expecting for in the story for "Last of Us 2"? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' Will Be Ported to PC, Confirms Level-5

'Resident Evil 7' Review & News: 'Banned Footage' DLC Trailer Released; Speed Runners Make New World Record For Horror Game

'Destiny' Latest News & Update: Bungie's Next Patch Release Scheduled for February - What We Know So Far

Post-Konami Hideo Kojima Teases 'Death Stranding' Game; Here's Why The Game Is Unlike Any Other

'Tekken 7' PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date: Game Coming to US; How to Get Vampire Eliza as Exclusive Bonus [DETAILS]

TagsLast of Us 2, last of us, Last of Us 2 news, Last of Us 2 update, The Last of Us 2, Naughty Dog, Last of Us 2 Ellie Joey, Naughty Dog Last of Us 2, Neil Druckmann, Last of Us sequel

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Last of Us sequel Naughty Dog Last of Us 2

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson has admitted having smoked weed during his time with the Golden State Warriors before playing games. He even admitted that their head coach knew about it, including his teammates.
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?
Lebron James Postgame Interview After Mavericks Defeat Cavaliers

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations
Rising Star: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

NBA News: Latest NBA Draft Stock Released; Europe Making Some Noise
UFC Fight Night: Lobov v Ishihara

Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics