Report: Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To Fill Vacant Supreme Court Seat

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with(Photo : Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

President Trump on Tuesday night announced federal Judge Neil Gorsuch as his choice for the Supreme Court. This decision is fulfilled in his campaign promise to appoint a staunch conservative justice to replace Antonin Scalia.

According to The Atlantic, during the primetime ceremony at the White House, Trump praised Gorsuch for being one of the finest jurists in the country. One who would be a worthy successor to the conservative icon he would replace.

The move would propel the vacant seat left behind by Justice Antonio Scalia when he died nearly a year ago. The nominee was among Trump's original list of 21 potential choices raised during the presidential election.

Advertisement

Trump originally was planning to name his Supreme Court choice on Thursday. But, he moved up the announcement after an amid bipartisan backlash over Friday's immigration order.

President of US Trump said," Gorsuch has outstanding legal skill, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support". However, president rump nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the 11-months-old vacancy on the U.S Supreme Court.

FOX NEWS has reported, Gorsuch, 49, has served on the 10th U.S Circuits Court of Appeals in Denver for more than a decade. Born in Denver, Colorado, he would be one of the few justices hailing from west of the Mississippi.

The report has suggested Gorsuch spent his childhood years in Washington, D.C. His mother Anne Gorsuch Buford appointed as the lead of Environmental Agency by the president Ronald Reagan.

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1991, he has spent 10 years in private practice at a high-profile Washington law firm. Finally President George W Bush appointed Gorsuch to the Tenth circuit in 2006.

Trump's choice of Gorsuch, in particular, will likely hearten conservative activists of republican members of congress like said by a senior Senate member. Meanwhile, nominating a jurist like Gorsuch could also shore up Trump's support among conservative after a rocky opening week to his presidency.