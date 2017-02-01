Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 1:03 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

John Legend, Ariana Grande Takes “Beauty and the Beast” Soundtrack In A New Classic Theme

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 10:21 PM EST
KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2016 - SHOW

KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2016 - SHOW(Photo : (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart))

After his outstanding contribution to La La Land's excellent soundtrack, John Legend has teamed up with Ariana Grande to cover Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast theme song. The final trailer for the movie was recently released Legend, and Grande takes the soundtrack which was originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the Disney animated film in 1991.

According to USA Today, the "Beauty and the Beast" soundtrack which was sung by Angela Lansbury in the animated film as well as Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson play about a minute and a half in the final trailer for the movie.

The film "Beauty and the Beast" is directed by Bill Condon who also directed the famous "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" movie. For the purpose of delivering a beautiful and romantic production design that is worthy for the Disney's princesses, Condon takes advantage of the original fairytale's French Rococo setting.

The film's setting quite identical to the original 1991 animation version of the movie where all familiar elements are present. Such primary features are the wolf attack, the granting of Belle's library, falling in love in the snow, Belle finding the rose as well as the iconic ballroom scene.

The trailer opens with a story of Belle's life which is portrayed by Emma Watson. When the Beast captured her father, Belle decided to sacrifice her freedom and becomes the beast's prisoner in the castle to ensure his father's safety.

Dan Stevens will play as the as the Beast, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Ewan McGregor as Lumière and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe.

According to Independent, Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken has already re-recorded the original's animation's soundtracks with some changes and alterations with the three musical members with the help of lyricist Tim Rice.

SEE ALSO

Trump’s Immigration Order Sparks Reactions To Google, Apple, Uber, Other Firms

Google parent company Alphabet posts strong revenue growth

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 2 Updates: Mystery Character Appearances, Mick And Amaya’s Relationship

Gorilla Grodd Set To Return In ‘The Flash’ Season 3

TagsBeauty and the Beast, “Beauty and the Beast” Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Ariana Grande news, emma watson, Emma Watson Update, Beauty and the Beast trailer 2017

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Immigration Ban Donald Trump's executive order

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Angelina Jolie dating Jared Leto TMG sues Johnny Depp

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams

Cleveland Cavaliers would boost their roster by pursuing a trade to include Mavs Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?
Lebron James Postgame Interview After Mavericks Defeat Cavaliers

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations
Rising Star: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

NBA News: Latest NBA Draft Stock Released; Europe Making Some Noise
UFC Fight Night: Lobov v Ishihara

Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics