John Legend, Ariana Grande Takes “Beauty and the Beast” Soundtrack In A New Classic Theme

After his outstanding contribution to La La Land's excellent soundtrack, John Legend has teamed up with Ariana Grande to cover Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast theme song. The final trailer for the movie was recently released Legend, and Grande takes the soundtrack which was originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the Disney animated film in 1991.

According to USA Today, the "Beauty and the Beast" soundtrack which was sung by Angela Lansbury in the animated film as well as Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson play about a minute and a half in the final trailer for the movie.

The film "Beauty and the Beast" is directed by Bill Condon who also directed the famous "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" movie. For the purpose of delivering a beautiful and romantic production design that is worthy for the Disney's princesses, Condon takes advantage of the original fairytale's French Rococo setting.

The film's setting quite identical to the original 1991 animation version of the movie where all familiar elements are present. Such primary features are the wolf attack, the granting of Belle's library, falling in love in the snow, Belle finding the rose as well as the iconic ballroom scene.

The trailer opens with a story of Belle's life which is portrayed by Emma Watson. When the Beast captured her father, Belle decided to sacrifice her freedom and becomes the beast's prisoner in the castle to ensure his father's safety.

Dan Stevens will play as the as the Beast, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Ewan McGregor as Lumière and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe.

According to Independent, Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken has already re-recorded the original's animation's soundtracks with some changes and alterations with the three musical members with the help of lyricist Tim Rice.



