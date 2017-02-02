Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 5:03 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Thousands Of Google Employees Protest Against Donald Trumpâ€™s Immigration Ban

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 03:01 AM EST
Immigration Activists Demonstrate Against's Trump Recent Ban

Immigration Activists Demonstrate Against's Trump Recent Ban(Photo : Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Thousands of Google parent Alphabet Inc. Employees walked out and participated in a protest of Donald Trump's executive order which bans refugees from the seven Muslim-majority countries.

The protestors gathered outside Google's California offices together with the company's chief executive, Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin. In Google's Mountain View in California Headquarters, Pichai and Brin which are both immigrants spoke the crowd and voiced their concerns over Trump's order to ban travel to the US from the said countries.

According to the Telegraph, there are more than 2,000 employees who joined the protest on the grounds of Google's campus against Trump's executive order. Most of them were carrying signs with messages like "We are a nation of immigrants," "All are welcome" and "No ban, no wall."

The executive order demands an "extreme vetting" of immigrants which according to Pichai affects almost 200 Google employees.

"Some values are really near and dear to your heart, which is foundational and you should never compromise on. The thing we've been debating for the past three days is one of them," Pichai said.

According to Mashable, upon the effectivity of Trump's order, Pichai started to email Google staff to inform them that the decision that the current president made affects at least 187 employees. Furthermore, Google created a $2 million crisis fund so that employees can match donations up to another $2 million.

Monday's Google Doodle has also presented a commentary on Trump's decisions. Employees organized the protest on Monday. However, Google said that the company also supported the demonstrations.

The hashtag #GooglersUnite and the #NoBanNoWall hashtag were used to protest on Trump's immigration policies.

Aside from Google, many tech companies also criticized Trump's order. Google have even asked their employees overseas to return immediately to help with the logistics and handle the costs.

Google which had close ties to the Obama Administration is currently determining its broader policy approach to Donald Trump's on a myriad issue which includes taxes, competition law, and net neutrality.

SEE ALSO

AT&T Introduces $10/day 'International Day Pass' For Overseas Data

Snake Trackers From Irula Tribe Newest Weapon Against Python In Florida

Sony 2017 Updates: Xperia X and X Compact Receive Security Patches (34.2.A.0.292)

Argentina Hopes Donald Trump Will Support Obamaâ€™s Trade Agreements

TagsGoogle protest against trump, Donald Trump's executive order, Immigration Ban, Trumpâ€™s Immigration Ban

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

brad pitt jennifer aniston Ego

NBA News: Durantâ€™s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Are Now Sharing Unlikely Alliance Towards hatred For Charles Barkley

NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Now Share an Unlikely Alliance Over Dislike for Charles Barkley
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics