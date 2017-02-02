Thousands Of Google Employees Protest Against Donald Trumpâ€™s Immigration Ban

Thousands of Google parent Alphabet Inc. Employees walked out and participated in a protest of Donald Trump's executive order which bans refugees from the seven Muslim-majority countries.

The protestors gathered outside Google's California offices together with the company's chief executive, Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin. In Google's Mountain View in California Headquarters, Pichai and Brin which are both immigrants spoke the crowd and voiced their concerns over Trump's order to ban travel to the US from the said countries.

According to the Telegraph, there are more than 2,000 employees who joined the protest on the grounds of Google's campus against Trump's executive order. Most of them were carrying signs with messages like "We are a nation of immigrants," "All are welcome" and "No ban, no wall."

Advertisement

The executive order demands an "extreme vetting" of immigrants which according to Pichai affects almost 200 Google employees.

"Some values are really near and dear to your heart, which is foundational and you should never compromise on. The thing we've been debating for the past three days is one of them," Pichai said.

According to Mashable, upon the effectivity of Trump's order, Pichai started to email Google staff to inform them that the decision that the current president made affects at least 187 employees. Furthermore, Google created a $2 million crisis fund so that employees can match donations up to another $2 million.

Monday's Google Doodle has also presented a commentary on Trump's decisions. Employees organized the protest on Monday. However, Google said that the company also supported the demonstrations.

The hashtag #GooglersUnite and the #NoBanNoWall hashtag were used to protest on Trump's immigration policies.

Aside from Google, many tech companies also criticized Trump's order. Google have even asked their employees overseas to return immediately to help with the logistics and handle the costs.

Google which had close ties to the Obama Administration is currently determining its broader policy approach to Donald Trump's on a myriad issue which includes taxes, competition law, and net neutrality.



